Gannett to launch hyperlocal websites in 10 markets

Gannett Broadcasting is launching community-focused websites in 10 of its TV markets that will be integrated within its existing websites in those markets.

The new sites, which are being launched with DataSphere Technologies, a provider of hyperlocal Web technology and sales, will provide community coverage in Atlanta, GA, (WXIA/WATL); Washington, D.C., (WUSA); Tampa, FL, (WTSP); Sacramento, CA, (KXTV); Grand Rapids, MI, (WZZM); Jacksonville, FL, (WTLV/WJXX); Buffalo, NY, (WGRZ); Little Rock, AR, (KTHV); Portland, ME, (WCSH); and Macon, GA, (WMAZ).

The websites will feature hyperlocal news content and include user-generated content about area happenings and events. Local businesses will benefit from the opportunity to target their potential customers.

Besides powering the websites, DataSphere will provide existing Gannett Broadcasting websites with enhanced functionality, including site search, coupons, business directory and ad targeting.

The Gannett rollout of DataSphere Technologies' LocalNet service is the latest implementation of the service, and it is now being used by seven media companies to power more than 300 community websites.