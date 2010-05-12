Gannett shines on WSI for HD, Broadband Weather



WSI (Weather Services International), a provider of weather data and graphics systems for several American broadcast and cable networks, has been chosen by the broadcast division of Gannett to supply both broadcast and online resources.



WSI said its "HD format enhancements" will be used for local HD broadcasts in all but two of Gannett's 19 station markets. Gannett also will use WSI's interactive mapping scheme online (branded "WeatherActive") on its various stations' local Web sites. For broadcast, WSI will deploy its TruVu Max HD system for weather graphics, animation, and other weathercast tools.



Gannett's TV station group consists of 23 outlets (ABC, CBS, NBC and My Network affiliates) which it says covers just over 18 percent of the U.S. population.



Gannett said all of its stations plan to be on-air (and online) with WSI's weather enhancement by early summer.



