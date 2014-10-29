Gannett Broadcasting and ABC Announce New Affiliation Agreement

MCLEAN, VA.— Gannett announced today that Gannett Broadcasting and ABC have agreed to renew the affiliation agreements of all Gannett ABC stations.

This puts the recently expanded Gannett ABC portfolio under a common, long-term affiliation agreement.

“This agreement is the result of a collaborative effort on the part of both companies,” said Dave Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting, “and positions both of us for the near and long term on multiple forms of distribution.”

“We’re very pleased to extend our agreements with the Gannett-owned ABC Stations,” said John Rouse, senior vice president of affiliate relations for the ABC Television Network. “Gannett is a strong and important partner of the ABC Television Network, and we look forward to continuing our long-time collaboration with them.”