Gannett Broadcasting adopts AP ENPS, Bitcentral Précis, Oasis

Gannett Broadcasting has made a pair of technology moves aimed at improving operation workflow and promoting collaboration among its TV stations throughout the country.

The broadcast group will replace its current newsroom computer systems used by its TV stations with AP’s ENPS. It also is adopting Bitcentral’s Précis news production and Oasis distribution system across multiple Gannett station newsrooms.

The adoption of ENPS by Gannett makes it one of the largest station groups using the newsroom system, with more than 2100 users in 19 information centers reaching more than 20 million U.S. households. Gannett will rank among the top five global installations.

ENPS-managed editorial workflow incorporating tight integration with related production technologies will allow Gannett’s news staff to work from their stations, their homes, from the field or on mobile devices, providing access to shared resources and giving them the ability to participate in production processes.

Deployment of ENPS will begin in June at WTLV-TV/WJXX-TV, Jacksonville, FL, and KSDK-TV, St. Louis. The ENPS rollout will continue throughout 2010 and during 2011, linking KARE-TV, Minneapolis, MN; KPNX-TV, Phoenix, AZ; KTHV-TV, Little Rock, AR; KUSA-TV, Denver; KXTV-TV, Sacramento, CA; WBIR-TV, Knoxville, TN; WCSH-TV, Portland, ME; WFMY-TV, Greensboro, NC; WGRZ-TV, Buffalo, NY; WKYC-TV, Cleveland, OH; WLBZ-TV, Bangor, ME; WLTX-TV, Columbia, SC; WMAZ-TV, Macon, GA; WTSP-TV, Tampa, FL; WUSA-TV, Washington, D.C.; WXIA-TV, Atlanta; and WZZM-TV, Grand Rapids, MI.

Initial rollout of Bitcentral’s Précis and Oasis will begin immediately. The aim of the project is to improve news production workflow and connect the video assets of the Gannett Information Centers for unrestricted sharing of content across stations.

Bitcentral’s Oasis media archive and sharing platform will provide the broadcast group’s newsrooms with universal access to media created across the Gannett family of stations. With the rollout of Oasis, Gannett is also swapping out its current production systems for Bitcentral’s Précis to streamline editing workflows and simplify video preparation for distribution.

Oasis allows journalists and producers to access and reuse archived raw or finished news video from their own newsroom or from partner stations; new content can then be archived and shared collaboratively. News editors can seamlessly pull and distribute stories from the newsroom or in the field and direct content to appear across any multimedia platform.