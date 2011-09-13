Game consoles prove to be most popular content gateway for U.S. online video fans

Game consoles are the most used connected CE device in North America to stream Netflix content, according to two recent survey reports by ABI Research.

On average, respondents spent seven to eight hours a week watching online video on these CE devices, the survey found.

There were also significant regional disparities in game console connectivity rates. APAC has a low connect rate (with 13.1 percent in China, 10.9 percent in India and 6.3 percent in South Korea), compared to Western Europe (37.3 percent in the UK, 31.8 percent in France and 20.6 percent in Germany) and the United States (38.7 percent).

“Some industry insiders have started to envision the demise of game consoles — an end expected to come at the hands of mobile devices,” said Jason Blackwell, ABI Research digital home practice director. “But we feel this market still has plenty of life.”

ABI Research’s reports, “HDTVs, Blu-ray, Game Consoles, and Internet Set-Top Boxes” and “Consumer Content Consumption on Connected CE Devices” review surveys from seven countries and examine consumer behavior on connected CE devices.