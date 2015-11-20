Fujinon Lenses Go-to for Leftfield Entertainment

WAYNE, N.J.—Producing numerous reality, documentary and historical programs for TV networks, Leftfield Entertainment has recently relied on Fujinon’s Cabrio PL lenses to help capture the content.

DP Dave Frederick and Audio Supervisor Peter Redding on location with Cabrio 19-90mm and Sony F55 during "Football Town: Barrow, Alaska" shoot.

Shows that are utilizing the Cabrio lenses includes History Channel shows like “Pawn Stars,” “Counting Cars,” “Alone,” and “American Restoration,” as well as WE TV show “Cutting It: In the ATL.” Able to withstand harsh weather conditions, the Cabrio lenses were also used for the production of “Football Town: Barrow, Alaska.” The lenses were also used for the upcoming “Tiny House” series on the FYI channel, which is set to premiere Nov. 21.

Fujinon is part of the optical devices division of Fujifilm, which provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets.