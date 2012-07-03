FUJIFILM to set up tech support center for London Olympics

FUJIFILM has set up a technical support center to provide customer service and support during the London 2012 Summer Games, July 27 through Aug. 12, 2012.

During the Summer Games, Fujifilm will have an engineer available beginning July 21 to support customers of its broadcast lenses, including HDTV studio and field lenses. The center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The technical support center will be located at 17 Soho Square, London.