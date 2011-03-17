FUJIFILM to feature facial recognition, precision focus, telephoto lenses

FUJIFILM North America Optical Devices will highlight at the 2011 NAB Show a new lens for the half-inch format, an updated digital control system and an improved facial recognition system.

The TRACE facial recognition system enables a camera operator to set automatic focus parameters on one person’s face in a frame. When a subject walks into the frame, a box appears around that person’s face, and if the operator touches that person’s box, the lens automatically focuses on that face throughout the scene. The TRACE system will be shown as a technology demonstration with estimated availability at the end of 2011.

The system is used in conjunction with the company’s Precision Focus Assist technology. Precision Focus Assist is a feature built within a lens that ensures fast, accurate focusing of HD images under varying conditions. It’s now in its third generation and features improved focusing response, lower light loss and a reduced size.

The company will also demonstrate its XA88x8.8BESM/PF telephoto field lens with Precision Focus Assist and the XA50x9.5BE SM HD field telephoto lens.

See FUJIFILM at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C7525.