Fujifilm to Bring Technical Support to Rio Olympics

WAYNE, N.J.—With the Olympic games just a little more than a week away, Fujifilm has made sure it will be represented in Rio de Janeiro, announcing it is offering full on-site technical support for Fujinon lenses from Aug. 3-22.

Engineers from Fujifilm’s American, European and Japanese branches will be in Rio, located at service agent Camera 2’s facility. Fujifilm technical support will provider service directly on-site or at Camera 2 for all Fujinon lens customers.

The 2016 Summer Olympics will take place in Rio from Aug. 5-21.

