From the Web: How Ad Agencies Are a Bottleneck in the Video Economy
YouTube’s director of product management, Shiva Rajaraman said that many conventional constrains of video advertising — especially the 15 or 30 second time limits — are artificial and dictated by the strictures of traditional TV. But in the online digital environment, many of those conventions don’t apply and there is endless opportunity for new types of creative ads.… from paidContent.org
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox