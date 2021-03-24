French Telecom Extends MediaKind VSPP Deployment

FRISCO, Texas—Altice France’s SFR, one of France’s biggest telecom operators, has extended its deployment of MediaKind’s Video Storage and Processing Platform (VSPP) for OTT delivery of the Union of European Football Associations’ Champions League (UCL), MediaKind said.

In August 2020, SFR used MediaKind’s VSPP to enable more than a million concurrent streamers to watch the finals of the UCL competition. VSPP offers a simplified, flexible architecture to provide resilient, efficient live streaming that supports multiple services, networks and devices, the company said.

“As the shift towards streaming content intensified last year, we understood the demand for OTT would quickly translate to the live sports space, too,” said Christophe Delaye, CTO of SFR.

“Working with MediaKind offered a wonderful opportunity to test our growing competency in the live streaming space by delivering one of Europe’s most important sporting competitions to our subscribers across France,” he said. “By leveraging the power of MediaKind’s high-performing VSPP solution, we have been able to scale our platform and provide stable, high-quality live coverage of European soccer to our largest-ever OTT audience.”

The extended MediaKind deployment includes the company’s monitoring service to enable remote access to the VSPP platform to observe its performance and identify and mitigate potential risks to streaming output, MediaKind said.

The deployment will continue throughout the current European soccer season, MediaKind said.