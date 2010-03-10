Freeview NZ adopts MHEG interaction channel for hybrid services

IMPALA, the International MHEG Promotion Alliance, has announced that Freeview NZ — established by New Zealand's leading broadcasters including TVNZ, TVWorks (owners of TV3 and C4), Maori Television Service and Radio New Zealand — has adopted the MHEG Interaction Channel (MHEG-IC) from the D-book 6.1 as part of an upgrade to its MHEG country profile that will allow hybrid services to be provided.