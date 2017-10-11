Free State: Video Marketplace Is Clearly Competitive
WASHINGTON—In comments on the FCC’s upcoming video competition report, the Free State Foundation argues that there is “clear and convincing” evidence that the video marketplace is competitive and the FCC needs to regulate/deregulate accordingly. Past Democratic chairs have used these reports to provide more of a snapshot of the marketplace; it is expected that Chairman Ajit Pai will change that.
Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
