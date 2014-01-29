Fox Sports to Enhance Super Bowl XLVIII Broadcast With ChyronHego

MELVILLE, N.Y.— Fox Sports will use ChyronHego’s TRACAB Player Tracking System and Paint Sports Telestrator to incorporate real-time player tracking and gameplay analysis data into its coverage of NFL Super Bowl XLVIII this Sunday, Feb. 2.



Fox Sports will leverage TRACAB tracking technology in conjunction with Sportvision’s tagging software. The solution will identify and graphically label players and track their movement, speed and distance covered, both live and during replays.



Paint Sports Telestrator provides graphics animation tools that will help Fox Sports to quickly highlight video content, including player match-ups, zooms, offensive plays, routes, rushing yardage, tackles and more.



“Fox Sports is committed to finding innovative ways to better analyze gameplay and bring the excitement inside the stadium to the football fans at home,” said, Michael Davies, vice president of field and technical operations at Fox Sports Media Group. “TRACAB and Paint integrate easily into our production workflow and simplify the data visualization process so we can focus on telling the best story for our viewers as it unfolds.”