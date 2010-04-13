Fox Sports Australia runs live operation of EVS LSM sports graphics

Fox Sports successfully implemented EVS’ sport graphics system Epsio, fully integrated in the original LSM replay controller, for live inserts of a virtual offside line during the soccer match between Australia and Indonesia at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, March 3.

Epsio is a new sport analysis tool that adds virtual offside lines and other analysis effects on live PGM. The system is designed to be operated using the existing EVS XT[2] LSM remote controllers for live replays and slow-motion sequences in most OB and live production facilities.

The EVS setup in the OB truck included four HD XT[2] servers, connected on the XNet[2] network and controlled by LSM remote systems for slow-motion replay actions and highlight edits. The Epsio graphic system was added to one of the servers and managed using one of the existing LSM controllers, allowing the operator to manually create the virtual graphics in just a few seconds.