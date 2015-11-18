For-A Joins ASPEN Community

TORONTO—The ASPEN Community adds another member, as For-A has announced it will join the industry coalition at InterBEE 2015. Made up of manufacturers and end-users, the ASPEN Community is for companies that are adopting the ASPEN framework to build IP facilities.

The ASPEN framework provides separated video, audio and metadata on individual IP multicast streams.

For-A joins other companies like ChyronHego, Evertz, Hitachi, Ross Video, Tektronik and more.