FLO TV available for partnership opportunities

After admitting that FLO TV had not met Qualcomm’s expectations with regard to consumer adoption, CEO Paul Jacobs said the company was open to partnership opportunities or outright sale of the mobile broadcast unit. At the company’s developer conference in San Diego, Jacobs again said that FLO TV’s future is in expanding beyond broadcast to become a general data delivery platform for connected devices.

FLO TV President Bill Stone also mentioned electronic magazine delivery as a possible future revenue stream for the company and that Qualcomm is developing an add-on antenna for a wide range of phones, giving consumers the chance to receive FLO TV service without a dedicated FLO device. The lack of enough FLO TV-compliant handsets has been a problem throughout the company’s history.