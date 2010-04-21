Five Animated Films Dominate Blu-ray Top 10



Half of the Top 10 Blu-ray titles sold in the latest tally of movie titles are animated movies — with one major title ("Lord of the Rings") capturing positions as both live-action and animated feature films.



But it took no less than three "Rings" (the movie trilogy) to overtake previous leader "Sherlock Holmes" for the top slot. However, "Rings" bookended the list by filling the first and tenth spots. Warner Brothers owns four of the titles (actually six, if you list the "rings" trilogy as three separate titles), while Disney Studios captured three.



The Top 10 Blu-ray sales for the week ending April, 11, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy" (Warner Bro.) "Sherlock Holmes" (Warner Bro.) "The Blind Side" (Warner Bro.) "Toy Story" (Disney Studios) "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans" (First Look) "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel" (20th Century Fox) "Toy Story 2" (Disney Studios) "New Moon" (Summit) "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Studios) "The Lord of the Rings: Original Animated Classic" (Warner Bro.)