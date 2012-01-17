Fisher Communications upgrades control room, studio for HD news at KOMO-TV

Fisher Communications has implemented Sony broadcast and production technology as the core of its newly upgraded high-definition news control room and studio environment.

The group's KOMO–TV (ABC) and KUNS-TV (Univision) in Seattle went on the air in HD recently, with Sony HD studio cameras and an MVS-7000X production switcher with Enhanced Live-production Control (ELC) automation for news production. The setup is streamlining the stations' workflow operations.

The Seattle station is also producing regular newscasts for Univision, in addition to its KOMO news programming, so the ability to use all resources more effectively and efficiently is a significant benefit.

Fisher plans to expand its use of Sony HD cameras across the group in early 2012.