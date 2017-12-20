Film & Video History Is Threatened By Rise of Streaming Video

LOS ANGELES—Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon put a slew of TV and film titles right at viewers fingers tip without the need for DVDs or tapes. But the ease of access and the high demand from consumers for content has created a negative effect, according to film historians. The more the general population leans on these streaming services, the more they rely on recent, well-known titles or their own produced content. This has led to worry from many film historians. “They’re going to have less and less motive to highlight the classics in their catalogs,” said David Bordwell, a film historian at the University of Wisconsin.

