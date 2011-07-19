File-based workflow adoption raises spirits of broadcasters about the future, says Vernocchi

A new study of the worldwide media and entertainment industry released by Accenture reveals that broadcasters, when compared to other media sectors, appear to be the most optimistic about their future business prospects.

According to Accenture’s “Global Media and Entertainment High Performance Study 2011,” one important ingredient of that optimism is the progress broadcasters have made over the past several years transitioning from inefficient tape-based production and distribution to integrated file-based digital workflows. That progress also has positioned broadcasters to more readily take advantage of the rapid deployment of alternate distribution platforms, such as over-the-top and mobile devices, while leveraging their core media platform.

In this podcast, Marco Vernocchi, global managing director of Accenture’s Media & Entertainment industry group, discusses the findings and what they reveal about the broadcast sector.