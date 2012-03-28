File Those Late National EAS Results Now, NAB Says



WASHINGTON: The NAB is reminding member stations that they could face fines if they don’t turn in a report on the results of last fall’s national EAS test.



The association issued a reminder in its NAB Pulse newsletter.



“Failure to submit your test results is a violation of FCC rules and could lead to penalties or fines. There are recent reports that the FCC may fine non-filers up to $5,000, depending on the circumstances.”



The official deadline has passed, NAB noted, but stations may still file test results and should do so as soon as possible, NAB advised. “The FCC will no longer accept the required test data electronically. For information on how to file in paper format, please consult the FCC’s EAS Nationwide Test website.”



The commission has said that nationwide EAS test results reported by stations will remain confidential.



-- Radio World



