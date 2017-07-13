FHS Live Builds on Its Successes

FARMINGTON, N.M.—Imagine the broadcast of a basketball game involving a director; three to six cameras; one, sometimes two reporters on the floor; a sound technician and two broadcasters for the play-by-play. Now imagine they are all high school students. This is how it goes at Farmington High School during the Scorpions’ basketball games.

A recent article in the Farmington Daily Times by night editor Mike Easterling brought to light the ambitious and growing student media program. The FHS Live streaming broadcast and internet radio network, which began two years ago, has grown into a project that includes almost three dozen students.

Along with sporting events, FHS Live also covers theater productions, choir concerts, news stories and the weekday morning show “Good Morning, Farmington High,” which is broadcast on the internet radio station.

Two of the students recently won three first-place awards from the New Mexico Broadcasters Association, although FHS faculty member and coach Johnny Curry, who leads the program, said the winning entries were produced by a number of students in the program.

According to Curry, the administration is very much behind this successful project. New construction at the school will include a new video studio as well as an audio studio. He said one of the facilities will also be used as a recording studio where students can record music demos and learn about the recording process.

