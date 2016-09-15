FCC’s Pai Pushes for ATSC 3.0

WASHINGTON—FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai is on the ATSC 3.0 bandwagon. In a prepared testimony to a Senate oversight committee, Pai suggests that the Commission heed the comments that have been made by broadcasters since April to allow for the implementation of the new transmission standard in conjunction with the TV spectrum repack. “I believe that it is important for the Commission to act with dispatch,” said Pai. “Just as the United States is leading the way on 5G in the mobile space, so too should we be at the forefront of innovation in the broadcast space.”

