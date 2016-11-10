FCC’s Clyburn Welcomes Submissions to #Solutions2020 Plan

WASHINGTON—FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn is putting the challenge out to all in the broadcast industry to pitch their ideas for the #Solutions2020 Call to Action Plan. All submitted pitches will have the chance to be included as the Call to Action Plan that will be released before the end of the year.

This stems from the #Solutions2020 Policy Forum that was held in October in Washington, where invited participants gave a three-minute, solutions-focused pitch on how to address some of the challenges facing the communications sector. During the forum Commissioner Clyburn identified six areas she believed presented the biggest challenge: Ensuring affordable communications; empowering communities; broadband as a driver of improved health services; promoting a more diverse media landscape; 5G and beyond for all Americans; and enhancing consumer protections.

Those not at the event in October now have a chance to submit their pitches on how to fix these issues. Pitch submissions should be a 350-word proposal of a specific solution to a specific issue; it is encouraged, but not required, that the pitch addressed one of Commissioner Clyburn’s six pillars.

To submit a pitch, email Solutions2020@fcc.gov. All solutions must be received by 5:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 28.