FCC Unveils Opening Prices in Forward Auction

WASHINGTON—The FCC has released the initial schedule for the next stage of the forward auction, which is set to begin on Oct. 19. There will be two tor-hour rounds starting at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. until further notice, with the FCC raising prices at 5 percent per round until there is now more excess demand. Bidders are bidding on 90 MHz of spectrum. With stage two of the reverse auction closing on Oct. 13, the spectrum incentive auction is now slated to close at $56.5 billion.

