FCC To Vote On ATSC 3.0 Authorization Nov. 16

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission, as expected, will vote Nov. 16 on whether to authorize broadcasters to begin offering next-generation ATSC 3.0-based over-the-air television service on a voluntary basis at its open commission meeting.

A vote in favor of the Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking is seen as an essential step for television broadcasters wishing to modernize their service offerings and compete in a changing media landscape.

The FCC will take up two other media items. Commissioners will consider an Order on Reconsideration and Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to eliminate the rule preventing newspaper and broadcast common ownership in the same locale and to relax rules that restrict ownership of multiple stations in the same market.

The commission also will ask for comment on an NPRM to eliminate or reform and streamline Form 325 Annual Report of Cable Television Systems. Form 325 requires extensive system information, including the physical system ID number, subscriber information, equipment information, plant information, frequency and signal distribution information and channel lineup.

