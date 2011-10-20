FCC to reconsider public interest filing requirements for TV broadcasters

The FCC is scheduled to take up the matter of rules adopted by the commission in 2007 requiring television broadcasters to make detailed public interest filings at its next open meeting Oct. 27 at commission headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The rules, which never have been implemented, have been the subject of several petitions for reconsideration. The commission is expected to take action on an Order on Reconsideration of the 2007 Enhanced Disclosure Report and Order and move on a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the requirements.

Other agenda items for the open meeting include an update on the status of preparations for the national test of the Emergency Alert System scheduled from Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. EST and modernization of the Universal Service Fund intended to address the requirements of the 21st century.