FCC to Lift Station Modification Freeze

WASHINGTON—After a four-year freeze, the FCC has announced that it will lift the sanction on making major modifications to TV stations’ coverage areas. The freeze was initially put in place in April 2013 to organize available spectrum for the incentive auction. While the freeze has yet to be lifted, the FCC announced its intentions so those seeking modification can be ready to go when the freeze officially lifts.

Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.