FCC to Host Media Ownership Diversity Symposium

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The FCC has announced that the agency’s Communications Equity and Diversity Council (CEDC) will host a Media Ownership Diversity Symposium on February 7, 2023, from 9:30 am to 4:45 pm, ET.

The FCC said the goal of the full-day symposium, “Expanding Digital and Media Ownership Opportunities for Women and Minorities,” is to explore the challenges as well as possible creative solutions to increasing ownership opportunities for women and people of color to achieve success and viewpoint diversity in all facets of media – TV, radio, cable, and streaming.

Symposium participants will include experts from both large and small media companies, research entities and thought leaders, advertising and marketing experts and representatives from successful media/tech training programs.

The panel presentations on research and trends in ownership and employment diversity will include:

Competitive Hurdles for Minorities in Media. This panel will explore competitive challenges for people of color, women, small and independently owned firms in media and tech, and probing ways to level the playing field. It will examine how to incentivize the sale of stations to diverse owners, and the policy and regulatory measures that could create more robust competition in the media industry.

Grooming Next-Gen Minority Leaders, CEOs & Owners. This panel will discuss best practices to cultivate the next generation of diverse media leaders, training and succession plans from college, through mid-level development to C-Suite and to ownership. Panelists will share strategies for bringing young diverse owners into the current media landscape of streaming, apps, gaming, coding, and social media, as well as traditional broadcast radio, television, and cable ownership.

Show Me the Money: Access to Capital, Investors and Ad Dollars for Diverse Owners. It will explore what incentives exist to fund or support diverse owners, including tax incentives. The panel will also focus on the important role of access to increased advertising dollars by female and minority-owned media outlets.

The Symposium is scheduled as a hybrid event with participants both live and virtually presented.

The Symposium is scheduled to commence at 9:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C.

Additionally, the Symposium will be available to the public via live feed from the FCC’s web page at https://www.fcc.gov/live . The public may also follow the Symposium on the Commission’s YouTube page at here . In addition, the public may follow the event on Twitter@fcc or via the Commission’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fcc . Members of the public may submit questions during the panel discussions to livequestions@fcc.gov.

The detailed agenda for the Media Ownership Diversity Symposium will be released prior to the event.