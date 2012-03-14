FCC to consider AWS 2GHz rulemaking at next open meeting

The FCC will take up a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry regarding Advanced Wireless Service in the 2GHz band at its next open meeting, scheduled for March 21, 2012, at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The notice proposes service, technical, assignment and licensing rules for flexible terrestrial use of spectrum currently assigned to the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) in the 2GHz band.

The FCC also will consider a Notice of Inquiry on an alternative-band plan proposed by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for additional spectrum at 1695MHz to 1710MHz to be reallocated from federal to commercial use.

Other tentative agenda items for the meeting include: A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding whether to retain, sunset or relax contract prohibitions of the program access rules; consideration of a Report and Order on the creation of low-power radio service; and consideration of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding proposals to implement the Local Community Radio Act and strengthening LPFM service.

The commission also is scheduled to take up a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking designed to promote interoperability in the 700MHz commercial spectrum. The rulemaking concerns the potential for harmful interference to Lower 700MHz B and C Block operations if the Lower 70MHz band were interoperable, and whether such interference, if it exists, can be mitigated.

The open meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. in Room TW-C305. It also will be available online.