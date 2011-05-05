FCC to address strengthening communications infrastructure at May open meeting

The tentative agenda for the Federal Communications Commission’s open meeting May 12 includes a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on strengthening the nation’s communications infrastructure.

The agenda item, one of three slated for action at the meeting, calls for issuing an NPRM to extend the outage reporting requirement in Part 4 of the rules to interconnected VoIP and broadband service providers to promote the resiliency of America’s 9-1-1 system and the country’s critical communications infrastructure.

The commission also will take up the elimination of the International Settlements Policy. The NPRM aims to remove outdated regulations governing the exchange of telephone traffic between the United States and foreign carriers.

Finally, the commission is scheduled to address streamlining and modernizing international data reporting requirements regarding international telephone service.