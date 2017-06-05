FCC Schedules Time to Drill Down on ATSC 3.0

WASHINGTON—It’s in the books, the FCC will take some time at the end of June to discuss the ATSC 3.0 transmission standard with stakeholders. The FCC’s Media Bureau announced via a public notice that a window for ex parte meetings will take place from Tuesday, June 27, through Friday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties will also be able to call Media Bureau staffers in cases of “unavoidable conflicts” or to set up “alternate arrangements.���

