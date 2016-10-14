FCC Releases Updated Repack Price List

WASHINGTON—The FCC has issued a new price list for the post-incentive auction TV and MVPD equipment for which it will potentially foot the bill, using the $1.75 billion relocation fund established by Congress. Some of the changes include increases in the baseline costs, new categories of covered expenses, and the excision of other categories that have been “discontinued.” The FCC is currently seeking comments on the changes.

