FCC Releases First US International Circuit Capacity Report

WASHINGTON—The first U.S. International Circuit Capacity Report was released on Tuesday, Jan. 12, by the FCC. The report covers circuit capacity data that was submitted by U.S. facilities-based common carriers, non-common carrier satellite operators, cable landing licensees, and U.S. international carriers that owned or leased on a submarine cable between the U.S. and a foreign port as of Dec. 31, 2014.

The report revealed that submarine cable capacity has grown nearly 36 percent per year between 2007-2014, with the expectation that it will grow 29 percent per year between 2014-2016. It also showed that the top eight foreign landing points for U.S. international submarine cables are Colombia, Japan, the U.K., Panama, Brazil, Venezuela, Mexico and Australia. Additionally, the Atlantic region has the largest fraction of non-activated capacity compared to the Americas and Pacific regions.

The report was produced by the Telecommunications and Analysis Division of the FCC’s International Bureau. To see the full report, click here.