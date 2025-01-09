FCC Proposes $369,000 in Fines Against Corridor Television in Texas for EAS Violations

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission is proposing a fine of $369,190 against Corridor Television L.L.P., owner of KCWX in Fredericksburg, Texas, for “willfully and repeatedly violating” FCC rules regarding emergency alerts.

“Specifically, we find that Corridor failed to participate as required in three Nationwide Tests of the EAS … one time each year·in 2018, 2019 and 2021,” the FCC reported in a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture released Jan. 8. “We also find that Conidor failed to file 2018 EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) Form Three” and “we find that Conidor submitted incorrect or misleading information, without a reasonable basis for believing such information to be correct and not misleading, in five ETRS filings subsequent to each Nationwide Test of the EAS in 2018, 2019 and 2021.”

Corridor, which owns the license for KCWX, is wholly owned by Global Information Technologies., a privately held, Texas-based company owned by Saleem and Carmen Tawil.

The owners have 30 days to pay the fines or to file papers asking the levies be reduced or eliminated.

The full Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture can be found here.