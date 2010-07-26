FCC Proposes Locating Wireless Broadband in MSS Slots



In its search for more spectrum for wireless broadband, the FCC is proposing to allow co-primary fixed and mobile allocations to the 2 GHz Mobile Satellite Service Band. Some of this 2 GHz band was previously allocated for broadcast auxiliary services.



An FCC News Release on the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry (FCC 10-126) said that the NOI further was requesting additional comment on ways to promote innovation and investment in all three MSS bands, "while also ensuring market-wide mobile satellite capability to serve important needs like disaster response and recovery efforts, rural access for consumers and businesses across America, and various government uses."



If one of the MSS operations fails and its license is returned or canceled, the FCC proposes not assigning that spectrum to an existing licensee, or making it available for a new MSS licensee. The spectrum would not be available for further licensing under the satellite licensing rules.



The FCC notes that "Assigning the returned spectrum under existing satellite licensing rules would potentially limit options for flexible use and promotion of fixed/mobile deployment."



