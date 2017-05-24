Trending

FCC Proposes Cutting Budget, Staff

WASHINGTON—The White House’s proposed budget could very well bring some cuts to the FCC, financially and in terms of staff. The Commission has asked for $322,035,000 in budget authority for 2018, down 5.2 percent from FY 2017, and $111,150,000 to cover auction/repack-related expenses, also down 5 percent. The proposed budget would also result in the elimination of 102 full-time employees.

For the complete story, check out TVT’s sister publication B&C.