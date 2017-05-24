FCC Proposes Cutting Budget, Staff

WASHINGTON—The White House’s proposed budget could very well bring some cuts to the FCC, financially and in terms of staff. The Commission has asked for $322,035,000 in budget authority for 2018, down 5.2 percent from FY 2017, and $111,150,000 to cover auction/repack-related expenses, also down 5 percent. The proposed budget would also result in the elimination of 102 full-time employees.

For the complete story, check out TVT’s sister publication B&C.