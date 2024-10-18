FCC Opens Filing Window for New Noncommercial TV-Station Licenses
Will accept filings from Dec. 4-11 from parties interested in launching 12 new educational outlets
WASHINGTON—The FCC Media Bureau has announced that the filing window to apply for construction permits to launch 12 new noncommercial educational television stations will be open from Dec. 4-11.
As part of the announcement, the Media Bureau also laid out filing procedures and requirements for applying for the stations, to be located in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Iowa, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.
The move raised questions about whether the FCC would be opening a window for new commercial TV stations, but that window remains closed.
More specifically, the FCC will be accepting applications for these communities:
- Vernon, Alabama (Channel 4)
- Anchorage, Alaska (Channel 26)
- Bethel, Arkansas (Channel 3)
- Colusa, California (Channel 2)
- Fort Bragg, California (Channel 4)
- Tulare, California (Channel 3)
- Filer, Idaho (Channel 18)
- Ames, Iowa (Channel 21)
- Alamogordo, New Mexico (Channel 4)
- Jacksonville, Oregon (Channel 4)
- Waco, Texas (Channel 20)
- Waynesboro, Virginia (Channel 12)
Complete details on the application process and requirements can be found here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.