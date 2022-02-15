FCC, NTIA Establish a Spectrum Coordination Initiative

WASHINGTON D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission and National Telecommunications and Information Administration have announced a new initiative to improve U.S. government coordination on spectrum management.

As part of the Spectrum Coordination Initiative, both agencies will work together to strengthen the processes for decision making and information sharing and to work cooperatively to resolve spectrum policy issues.

The FCC and NTIA jointly manage the nation’s radio spectrum resources.

“Now more than ever we need a whole-of-government approach to spectrum policy,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement. “Over the past few years we’ve seen the cost of not having one—and we need a non-stop effort to fix that. I appreciate Assistant Secretary [Alan] Davidson’s leadership and his willingness to work with me to revitalize the interagency coordination process so that it once again is able to produce results for consumers and the economy.”

“The FCC and NTIA have an opportunity today to build a common vision for spectrum management and coordination that serves federal users, private actors, and the American people,” said Assistant Secretary Davidson. “I am excited to launch this initiative with Chairwoman Rosenworcel. I value her leadership on spectrum policy and her collaboration as we work to accomplish our shared goals.”

As part of the initiative, the two agencies also outlined some initial steps they will take to improve the way they work together on spectrum policy and to address gaps in governmental coordination. These include: