FCC notice reminds VPDs of need for closed captioning contact compliance

The Federal Communications Commission issued a public notice April 27 to remind video programming distributors (VPDs) of their obligation to provide the agency and the public with contact information to fix problems with closed captioning.

Regardless of whether video programming distributors are currently exempted from providing closed captions, all are required to submit the contact data to the commission and make it available to the public.

Closed captioning requirements that went into effect in February set March 22 as the deadline for making the contact information available. However, more than one month later, many video programming distributors have failed to supply the information. The notice reminded VPDs that failure to provide the required information could result in enforcement action.

VPDs are required to supply the commission with contact information for the person responsible for receiving and handling immediate consumer concerns regarding closed captioning. They also must supply contact information of where to send written closed caption complaints. The notice also provided information on how to submit the information to the commission.