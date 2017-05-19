FCC Maintaining Reporting Requirements for TV Station Auction Winners

WASHINGTON—The FCC has denied requests that it adjust its quarterly repack progress report requirements for TV stations getting payouts from the FCC's $1.75 billion repack relocation fund to change channels in the post incentive auction repack. In addition it has adopted a similar reporting requirement--same manner, same timetable--for stations that did win money in the auction and have to change channels. The winners do not get to tap the fund since they got millions in payouts.

