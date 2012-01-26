FCC Grants Licenses for White Space Experimentation



Several licenses for devices operating in the TV bands appear in the FCC list of experimental applications granted from 10/1/11 to 11/1/11. They include WF2XZG, Wings Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for TV channels 7-51 (excluding Channel 37) for testing fixed white space devices in Madison and two grants to Spectrum Bridge for 450-698 MHz for white space experiments (fixed and mobile) in Irving, Texas (WF2XXX) and Potomac Md. (WF2XXW). (It should be noted that 450-470 MHz is not "white space" but instead is used by public safety, broadcast auxiliary and commercial two-way radio services). KTS Wireless Inc. received WF2XYB for white space testing on all UHF channels except 37 in Clewiston, Fla.



Raytheon Network Centric Systems was granted WF2XYH for operations in the 470-608 MHz and 614-698 MHz UHF TV bands to "demonstrate High Speed Data Gateway Radio System for interoperability." Fixed mobile operations are authorized in Amboy, Fullerton, Palmdale, and China Lake, Calif., and Fort Wayne, Ind.



Google is also getting into white space testing, with license WF2XYY allowing use of 512-602 MHz and 620-698 MHz for testing white space devices, fixed and mobile, in Mountain View, CA.



Another interesting grant went to Juan Grandaos in Miami, Fla. to operate in the 130-140 kHz and 495-505 kHz bands for "attempting communications between licensed radio amateurs in Miami, Fla. and those licensed in other parts of the world."





