FCC Gives EchoStar’s ‘AirTV’ a Lift

WASHINGTON—EchoStar has been given the greenlight to import, market and sell its AirTV system by the FCC. The Commission issued an opinion and order last week that found the AirTV, which is targeted at cord-cutters and reportedly support over-the-air digital TV signals and over-the-top content, is “capable of adequately receiving all channels allocated by the Commission to the television broadcast service.”

