FCC Fines KHQ Inc. $29,000 for Violations at 3 TV Stations
As part of an Order and Consent Decree, agency has renewed licenses for the company’s stations in Washington state
WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has fined station group KHQ Inc. $29,000 for violations of its rules and signed a consent decree with the broadcaster.
As part of the consent decree, the FCC has agreed to renew licenses for KHQ’s three full-power commercial TV stations in Washington state: KHQ-TV Spokane, KNDO Yakima and KNDU Richland.
The FCC said the consent decree resolves issues arising from the Media Bureau’s review of license renewal applications for the stations involving two areas: compliance with section 73.3514(a) of FCC rules requiring licensees to provide complete responses in applications; and section 73.3526(e)(11)(i), which requires stations to maintain an online public inspection file and upload issues/programs lists into that file every quarter.
As part of the consent decree, KHQ agreed to pay the $29,000 fine and to institute compliance plans to avoid future violations. As a result of the decree, the Media Bureau ended its investigation and renewed the licenses.
The full order and consent decree is available here.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.