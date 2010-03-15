FCC Favored Broadband over Broadcast as Early as 1994



Last week, former FCC Chairman Reed Hundt (1994-97) delivered a speech at Columbia Business School (and first posted on www.tvnewscheck.com), outlining his thoughts about the National Broadband Plan to be unveiled by the commission this week. In it, he notes that the plan will essentially delare that broadband is replacing broadcast as the "common medium" in the United States. Plus he provides background about the motivations behind this change in policy (which, in an understatement, he declares "is a pretty big deal"), that dates all the way back to the mid 1990's.







