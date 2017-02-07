FCC Extends Comment Period on Repack Reports

WASHINGTON—The comment period has been extended for weighing in on the TV channel repack reporting requirements proposed Jan. 10 by the Federal Communications Commission. Comments are now due Feb. 17 with replies due Feb. 27.



“The Media Bureau hereby extends the filing deadlines for public comment in the pending proceeding proposing to require certain broadcast television stations that are not eligible to receive reimbursement from the TV Broadcast Relocation Fund but must transition to new channels during the post-auction transition period to provide progress reports,” the commission said in a Feb. 6 Public Notice.



The comment deadline was initially set for Feb. 6, but the Public Notice was not published in the Federal Registeruntil Feb. 2.



The proposed rules would require periodic progress reports from all auction-eligible TV stations, including those not eligible for reimbursement from the $1.75 billion relocation fund to be set aside from auction proceeds. Stations eligible for reimbursement comprise all full-power and some Class A stations involuntarily assigned to a new channel. Stations ineligible for reimbursements include reverse auction winners, non-Class A low-power TV stations and translators.



