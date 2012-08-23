FCC Cracks Down on Aeronautical Band Spectrum Use

Does your facility have its own cable system to distribute TV signals? Does it use cable channels in the aeronautical bands (108-137 MHz and 225-400 MHz)?

Last week the FCC issued official Citations to Legacy Inn and Suites, Orangegrove Rehabilitation Hospital, and Alamitos West Health Care Center for exceeding cable signal leakage limits in these bands and for failing to file FCC Form 321 to notify the Commission of their operation in the aeronautical bands.

The FCC Media Bureau released a Public Notice (DA 12-1340), reminding hotels, campus TV operators and other non-cable MVPDs (Multichannel Video program Distributors) of their responsibilities to report their use of aeronautical frequencies and to prevent and eliminate signal leakage on aeronautical frequencies.

Notification must be done prior to the use of any aeronautical bands. MVPDs must provide complete and accurate data on FCC Form 321 and file it electronically using the FCC's COALs database system at www.fcc.gov/coals. In addition to filing Form 321, non-cable MVPDs using aeronautical frequencies are required to comply with the same requirements regarding signal leakage as cable TV systems and must promptly correct signal leakage if it occurs.

The EIA/NCTA cable channels falling in the aeronautical bands are 14-16, 25-53, 98 and 99.