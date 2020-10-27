FCC Chooses C-Band Repack Money Clearinghouse Operators

WASHINGTON—The FCC has picked the companies to operate the clearinghouse for payments to those affected by the C-Band spectrum repack in the 3.7–4.2 GHz range.

Radio and TV stations will be able to finally recoup costs incurred in changing equipment as the result of spectrum changes and elimination.

CohnReznick, an accounting and business services company, will lead with Squire Patton Boggs LLP, a Washington law firm, and Intellicom Technologies, a satellite communications specialist, supporting.

The FCC had stakeholders such as satellite companies such as Eutelsat, Intelsat License, SES Americom and other interested parties such as the NAB, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, American Cable Association, CTIA, Competitive Carriers Association, and Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, form a committee for the selection process.

The companies will collect claims for the costs from entities such as radio and TV stations and make apportionment decisions for the claimants. It can also resolve disputes.