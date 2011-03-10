FCC chairman to deliver keynote at NAB Show

TV broadcasters at the 2011 NAB Show looking for insight into how the FCC will move on its goal of clearing 120MHz of TV spectrum for wireless broadband service won’t want to miss the Tuesday, April 12, keynote by FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski during the FCC Chairman's Breakfast.

"We look forward to hearing from Chairman Genachowski as he outlines his vision for communications policy and the opportunities for broadcasters in the fast-changing digital world," NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith said in a press announcement of the speech.

Genachowski has been a driving force behind the Obama administration’s plan to expand the reach of broadband Internet service, both wired and wireless, throughout the nation. Under his leadership, the FCC has put forth its National Broadband Plan, which among many other proposals calls for the recouping 120MHz of TV spectrum to meet projected future wireless broadband demand.

At last year’s NAB Show, Genachowski delivered a speech outlining his vision for a win-win situation for broadcasters and the nation to be accomplished through voluntary incentive auctions.

Prior to his appointment as FCC chairman in June 2009, Genachowski spent more than 10 years working in the technology industry as an executive and entrepreneur. He co-founded LaunchBox Digital and Rock Creek Ventures, where he served as managing director, and he was a special advisor at General Atlantic.

Previously, Genachowski served as chief counsel to FCC Chairman Reed Hundt and as special counsel to then-FCC General Counsel William Kennard, who was later named FCC chairman.